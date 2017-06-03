Coláiste Phobal Roscrea blooms for Alzheimers

Students at Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré have raised money for their local Alzheimer's society, by selling flowering plants that they grew in the school.

As part of their Transition Year programme, the students each year get to grow bedding plants which are then sold to the general public.

In 2016, the students made a donation to the North Tipperary Alzheimer’s Society from the proceeds of their sales. Anne Cathalan was recently invited to Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré where she was presented with a cheque for €200 from this year’s Transition Year students.