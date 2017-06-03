Portlaoise Educate Together creates a pop-up kids 'Funky Café'

Following the success of a papercraft fair that raised over €1000 for Portlaoise Educate Together NS, 5th class pupils at the Laois school recently opened a pop-up Funky Cafe.

The one day Café was created by children for children, with a fruit cocktail bar, cake zone, photo booth, pool tables, DJ and dance floor and graffiti walls and tables to colour on.

Parents and all pupils paid €2, getting a drink, some cake and a raffle ticket, with €750 raised towards the school

Teacher Tim Stapleton said the kids were passionate about their idea to “create a relaxed, fun kids version of a traditional coffee shop”.