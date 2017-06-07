Transmitter gig at The Office bar Portlaoise in aid of Summerhill's playing pitch

A gala ball that was planned by Portlaoise Educate Together NS has been dropped in favour of a more informal gig, that the organisers are confident will sell out.

Portlaoise rock band Transmitter will again headline the fundraiser gig, which takes place in The Office sports bar in Portlaoise, on Saturday June 17.

All funds raised from the inght will go towards the Summerhill Sports Ground facility.

The primary school campus is home to Portlaoise Educate Together NS, Maryborough NS, and Gael Scoil Phortlaoise, built by the Department of Education but lacking any playing pitches.

Of the €60k needed, €40k has been gathered in fundraising and grants, and all three schools are working together to raise the final €20k.

Doors open at 9pm, and the band take to the stage at 10pm to rock into the early hours. The tickets are €10, including free finger food.

Tickets available in the school office, in The Office Bar & Venue and on the door.