Drumming up a storm at Scoil Mhuire in Abbeyleix

Fifth and sixth class pupils of Scoil Mhuire in Abbeyleix wowed the entire school recently with an energetic drumming show.

The pupils recently completed a 20 week African Drumming workshop with Eddie O'Neill of Laois Music Generation, and then performed in school for their parents and younger pupils.

There is more fun on the way, when the school holds its Family Fun Day on Sunday June 18 from 2 to 5pm, an afternoon of family fun, food, stalls, games and races,