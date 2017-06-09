Fourth green flag for Coláiste Iosagáin in Portarlington

Coláiste Iosagáin in Portarlington has proudly hoisted its fourth Green Flag.

The Green Team were presented with their flag and certificate by the Minister for Communications, Climate Change & EnvironmentDenis Naughton, in the Hodson Bay Hotel , Athlone.

Students Alison Bryan, Claire Kelly and Megan Quinn Murphy accepted the honour, accompanied by their teacher Ms Gilligan.

Last year the team with coordinators Ms Browne and Ms Gilligan won the Travel School of the year 2016 and also Walking school of the year (secondary) in the Big Travel Challenge.