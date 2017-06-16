Beautiful Laois lake walk for Port Trail Walking Group anniversary

The Portarlington Community Development Association are holding a 7K walk for the second anniversary of the Port Trail Walking Group.

The walk will take place on Wednesday June 21 to Derryounce Lakes at 7.30pm.

Registration for the event takes place at 7pm at the bog road entrance.

The walk will take approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes.

There will be refreshents in the amenity area on the bog road after the walk.

Contact the Love Port office at 0858568801 for more information.

There is a Facebook page where you can see the photos of walks and lakes of the Derryounce Experience here.

Check out the Port Trail Walking Group on Facebook here.