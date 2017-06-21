Laois students win top academic awards at Cistercian College Roscrea

Two Laois Students have ranked among the Academic Award winners at Cistercian College in Roscrea.

Liam Crowley from Emo picked up the awards for both Maths and Science while James Johnson of Mountrath took the History award.

The high ranking Cistercian College in Rsocrea was recently saved from closure by supporters, and has now announced that enrolments are being accepted for September for day-boarders and 5-day boarders as well as traditional 7-day boarding.