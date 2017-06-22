Scoil Bhríde Knockmay meet author Judi Curtin

5th class pupils of Scoil Bhríde NS in Knockmay, Portlaoise were among the lucky classes invited to Portlaoise Library for the launch of the 2017 Summer Star reading challenge.

Author and retired teacher, Judi Curtin, was there to share the story of her childhood, her dreams, and her success as a children’s book author.

“The children enjoyed her entertaining stories. We hope many will participate in the reading challenge,” said their teacher Ms McCarthy.

The challenge includes goodies for those who register at their local library.

Entrants then have until August 31 to read 8 books of their choice.