Help vital addiction treatment service Cuan Mhuire

Cuan Mhuire residential treatment for people suffering from addiction and which has a service in Athy on the Laois border is holding its annual Fundraising Hillwalk next week.

The walk take places on Saturday, July 1, encompassing some of Wicklow’s most breathtaking landscapes.

Some 600 residents are cared for at any one time, with close to 3,000 people being admitted for treatment every year.

Cuan Mhuire also provide a network of Transition Houses across the country, supporting homeless men and women in recovery, until they feel ready for independent living.

Registration on-the-day opens at 9.30am at Riverside Business Centre or pre-register at www.iregister.ie/v2/events/ cuan-mhuire-annual-hillwalk- 2017/ , full details available from hillwalk@cuanmhuire.ie or check Cuan Mhuire's website here.

Registration fee: €25 Per Adult (Over 16), €50 per Family (2 Adults + children under 16).