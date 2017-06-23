Portlaoise Tidy Towns Needs You!

Portlaoise Tidy Towns needs your help to make the town great again!

That's the big appeal from the committee for volunteers to help with efforts to keep the town litter free and looking good.

A new task this year is the conservation and preservation of the old St Peter's Cemetery on Railway Street.

Anyone with an interest in working on biodiversity is also welcome while numerous other projects are in the pipeline.

"We are all out working on Monday evenings at 6.45pm, one evening a week is what we are asking for. Together we can make Portlaoise great again," is the message from the committee.

Anyone interested in work or making suggestions to improve the town can contact the local secretary, Stephen Connolly on 087 7518211.

The committee also hopes local people will support the annual church gate collection on July 7 and 8. Support will be greatly appreciated.