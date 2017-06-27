Ballyroan's new national school in Laois to have its official opening

The boys and girls of Scoil Eoin Phoil Naofa might have moved in to their brand new school in Ballyroan, Laois last Christmas, but this Wednesday June 28 they will celebrate its official opening.

Bishop Denis Nulty will say Mass for the whole school in the local church at 10.30am.

Afterwards all will return to the bright new school for the official opening at 12 noon, with the ribbon cut by Cllr Mary Sweeney.

“It's a great day, we have waited a long time for it,” she told the Leinster Express.

Refreshments will be served afterwards in the school hall, and staff and pupils will be delighted to take guests in a tour of their new school.