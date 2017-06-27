Laois groups invited to enter Laois community awards

Clubs and groups right around Laois are being invited to enter the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards.

Laois County Council in participation with Laois Public Participation Network has announce that the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards, 2017 are being held in the autumn.

Nomination forms and details available from Claire Buckley, Community & Enterprise Section or email cbuckley@laoiscoco.ie. Closing date for nominations is Friday 21st July, 2017.