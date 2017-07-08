Ratheniska and The Rock pupils win scholarships at Portlaoise College

Portlaoise College has announced this year’s winners for its first year scholarship programme, based on academic results.

They are Conor Daly from Ratheniska National School, and Aleksandra Polak from the Rock NS, Mountmellick.

The Scholarship Programme at Portlaoise College was established a number of years ago to reward excellence in academic ability for two students entering into first year from 6 th class.

This scholarship is worth in the region of €1000 per student and the school says that it should assist greatly with their academic future.

The award is based on a rigorous selecting process based on ability testing followed by written exams.

Based on results, Conor and Aleksandra was selected.

The Principal, Noel Daly, was delighted to present the scholarships to the 6th class students recently.

“These scholarship winners are a credit to their parents and respective primary schools. They have a bright future in school and at third level.

“They had worked extremely hard throughout their primary education and that this hard work has paid dividends for these two students,” Mr Daly said.