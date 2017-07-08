Double flag celebrations for St Colman's NS Stradbally

There was twice the celebrations for St Colman's NS in Stradbally recently on a special flag raising day.

The pupils and staff raised a Green School Flag for Biodiversity and an Active School Flag, rewards of their hard work throughout the year.

Special guest was Stradbally and Laois footballer Colm Begley. The principal is Andy Hanrahan.

“Well done to all involved especially to our school committees on all the hard work which was undertaken. Many thanks to Colm for speaking to the pupils about the importance of staying active every day in whatever sport took their interest,” he said.