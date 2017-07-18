Woodenbridge Paddlers Guinness World Record attempt for local charity

The Woodenbridge Paddlers in Ballacolla are hoping the good weather stays around for the weekend ahead for their 24 hour Canoe Polo Extravaganza.

No record has ever been set for the longest canoe polo event but a representative from Guinness World Records will be on hand to verify the longest game of canoe polo.

The event is a fundraiser for the local Cusile Centre which is a registered charity offering professional support to people diagnosed with cancer and to their families.

One of the organisers Michael G. Phelan is enjoying putting together the event which he says will benefit the wider Laois community by helping The Cuisle Centre.

"The credit goes to the junior paddlers for choosing to hold this fundraiser for The Cusile Centre. The juniors are all 17-21 years old, they were talking about having an event like this last summer and one Sunday morning they came to us with the idea to do it in aid of The Cuisle Centre," Michael said.

"Everybody knows someone who has used the Cuisle Centre and who knows what is going to happen in the future? I was delighted the juniors chose this charity, it is practical, close to home and something you would know about in the local area," he added.

The canoe polo extravaganza is set to be 24 hours of teamwork as a roster will be set up to ensure the fun never stops throughout the event.

The marathon event which will kick off at 2.00pm on Saturday July 22 and conclude at 2.00pm on Sunday July 23 and everyone is encouraged to call out to the river bank at any stage to show their support and leave a donation.

Groups and teams from all over Laois have signed up to play their part in the 24 hour world record attempt.

Some of the brave groups that are willing to put in a shift in a canoe overnight for a good cause include Harps Camogie Club, Laois Camogie Club, Cullohill Handball Club, Durrow Scouts, Rathdowney Scouts, Ossory Cycling Club, Durrow and Cullohill Parish Anglers Association, Ballacolla GAA and much more.

If you cannot make it on the day but still want to donate you can do so through this iFundraise link here.

Read more about the event here.