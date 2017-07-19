Laois Foroige club member in national Aldi competition

A member of Ratheniska Foroige Club will represent Laois in the Aldi Ireland National Junior Baking Competition.

Noah Fingleton, from Ratheniska, will make the journey to Tallaght on Thursday, July 20 to bake lemon drizzle cake in a Masterchef type of setting for the judges in the regional stage of the competition.

The 14-year-old will have two hours to bake his best version of the cake and specific guidelines like size, shape and minimal decoration are in place.

The winner of the overall competition will have their cake produced commercially by Aldi nationwide.

There are four regional finals taking place in July - South, West, East and Midlands.

The winners in the regional stages will go through to the nationals at the Aldi Ireland Tent at the National Ploughing Championships.

Each club in Laois held their own initial competition and there was seven entries into the overall Laois competition where Noah came out on top.

