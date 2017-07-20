'Any sign is better than no sign' to tackle illegal dumping in Laois

'No Dumping' signs are currently needed in Lacken, Rosenallis to combat illegal dumping happening in the area.

Councillor Seamus McDonald asked that Laois County Council erect the sign at the Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick Municipal District meeting on Thursday.

The Environment Section of Laois County Council said that it is currently looking for appropriate signage and that the request will be considered when the new sign is produced.

Cllr McDonald is concerned about the illegal dumping taking place in one of Laois's tourist areas.

"It is a tourist area and there is a lot of illegal dumping. Can we look for an old sign? Any sign is better than no sign," he said.

Cllr Paddy Bracken agreed that sourcing a new sign was a slow procedure for tackling an urgent problem.

Cllr Brendan Phelan agreed that dumping is a huge problem and something that comes up regularly for councillors.

"The illegal dumping is a major problem. It is a disgrace in scenic areas in the county, it is an embarrassment. Volunteers go out then picking it up, it seems to come up in every council meeting," he said.

READ: LAOIS COUNCIL GETS CASH FOR APP TO TACKLE ILLEGAL DUMPING.

READ: ILLEGAL DUMPING 'SHAMEFUL' AT ABBEYLEIX BOG WEEKS AFTER MICHAEL D HIGGINS VISIT.