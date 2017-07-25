Bats are a lot more than vampire creatures of the night - find out more in Abbeyleix

Bat fans, wildlife enthusiasts and anybody who would like to help survey Ireland's bat population is invited play their part in BATLAS 2020 in Abbeyleix.

To some bats are creepy vampire creatures that inspired the Dracula, but to many others they are fascinating creatures of the night which play a critical role in biodiversity

Bat Conservation Ireland is seeking volunteers for a BATLAS 2020 survey night on Abbeyleix Bog in August.

The event gets underway with an indoor presentation at the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel followed by a visit to Abbeyleix Bog to demonstrate the survey methodology.

The aim of BATLAS 2020 is to map Ireland's bats. The target species are - common pipistrelle, soprano pipistelle, nathusius' pipistrelle, Leisler's bats and daubenton's bats.

The survey is funded by the Deparment of Arts, Heritage, Regional Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs. Laois and other councils are providing additional funding.

While some experience of bat surveying would be an advantage it is not essential and all are welcome. The event is supported by Laois Count Council. It takes place on Monday, August 14 at 8pm.

