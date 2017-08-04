Sunny success for Borris-in-Ossory on its summer fun day

The Daybreak/Adfuels Summer Fun Day was held recently in aid of Borris-In-Ossory Community Development Tidy Towns Association.

The community was blessed with a fine day and a crowd who were out to enjoy themselves. The day started at 2pm when cars, vans, tractors set off on our Fun Run. Runners and walkers also took part. The numbers were smaller than other years but all enjoyed the Run.

All who took part were entertained with refreshments in St Josephs School Hall. The Cake Sale took place in the Hall also and was a great success.

Guess the name of the beautiful Doll was a very popular event on the day. Claire was her name and Lauren Fitzpatrick was the lucky winner.

Meghan Doheny and Breda Kelly both guessed the number of sweets in the Jar to be 491, Meghan’s name came out in a draw to decide the winner.

Wheel of Fortune and the Lucky Bottle Dip were in full swing throughout the day and many prizes were given out.

There were many attractions in the school field which were very popular and successful, these included, Bouncing Castles, Penalty Kick, Skittles, Golf Putting and Boule Toss. The games were completed with a very exciting series of soccer Blitz games for all age groups.

The day concluded with ‘Glorified Cabaret’ at Kelly’s bar with music by ‘Réadoírí’. Raffle prize winners were 1st Trailer of Ash Timber - Ann Marie O Connor, €200 One4All Voucher – Moira Fitzpatrick, 3rd €100 Voucher donated by Midland Tyre Services Ltd – Audrey Fitzpatrick, Gelish Voucher from Simply Beautiful – Cyril Walsh, Case of Wine - Triona Meade, Vodka – John Brophy/Theresa Whelan, Liquer Adrian Nolan, Milk Tray Joan Standish. Anna Bergin won the €50 Door Prize.

An auction took place during the night for two loads of Turf very kindly donated. Both loads were successfully sold thanks to the generosity of many bidders.

Thanks to the following sponsors and those who donated prizes for the raffle, main sponsor Daybreak/Adfuels Convience Store Borris-in-Ossory, Midland Tyre Service, Fr Jackie Robinson PP, Roscrea Centre Pharmacy, Kelly Machine Spares, Sals Diner, Head Rush (Eimear Carey), Midland Hardware, Kelly’s Bar, Gala Roscrea, Sheeran Fuels & Cycles, Inver, Super Valu Roscrea, Brilliant Royale Mountrath, Sisters Of Mercy, Spencer Spillane, Castle Arms Durrow, Mullallys Electrical & Simply Beautiful Mountrath. Thanks to Richard Power Bouncing Castles and also thanks to those who donated the Timber and Turf , Thanks to all who made other donations for the Wheel of Fortune, Lucky Bottle etc.

It was a great enjoyable day and also brought in much needed funds for the maintenance of our local village and surrounds. We also wish to thank all who helped out on the day, stewards, sellers and helpers for doll & cake sale, field games, wheel of fortune, lucky dip, bouncing castle, raffle sellers, Kelly’s Bar, those who donated cakes, buns for the cake sale, all who helped with catering in the hall and in Kelly’s.

Thanks also to Kevin Horgan and Fr Jackie Robinson for the use of St Josephs School and the Church Grounds.