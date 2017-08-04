ABC - Arles Barbeque Celebration set to be great fun for all the family
Arles barbecue.
A big day is on the cards in Arles, Co Laois at the Parish Barbecue.
The event takes place at the Coolanowle Country House & Organic Farm, Arles in aid of Arles Parish Church Restoration Fund
The day features live music and dancing, organic food, teas, coffees and cakes. Face painting and a special Teddy Bear’s picnic will be held for the children, among many other attractions.
Tickets are available from committee members and from the Parish Office only €20 and children go free. All welcome.
The barbecue takes place on Sunday, August 20 from 3pm
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on