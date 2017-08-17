Sponsored Content

Home tuition available for school students in Laois & Offaly

Justin Kelly

Justin Kelly

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Home tuition can be of great benefit to many different types of school students and the service is now available in the Offaly and Laois area. 

For parents thinking about getting extra tuition for their children, this is a great option in the locality for a qualified tutor.

If you want to find out more about the benefits and the possibility of employing the service, you can contact hometutor222@gmail.com or call 086 1992937.