Portlaoise's new Dunamase College first years get to grips with iPads

The tech focus promised at the new Dunamase College in Portlaoise is off to a good start, with first years delighted to receive iPads.

The school will use iPads in both its Irish and English curriculums.

In further technology moves, students will study two new Junior Cycle courses Digital Media Literacy and Coding, along with the usual subjects.

Tech company Wriggle has partnered with the school to maximise the use of iPads in teaching and learning. Students will work online for collaborative learning and assessments.

Principal is Aoife Elster.

“I have a very keen interest in innovation in the classroom. Our students will need to learn how to acquire new skills throughout life, rather than just for state exams. I have studied how technology has been used in classrooms abroad and attended ICT events to keep up to date with international best practice. We are very lucky here in Dunamase College that all staff are enthusiastic about new technologies and keen to implement new teaching strategies.