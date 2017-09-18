Dancing at Portlaoise College

Portlaoise College began the new school year by throwing some dance moves as well as enjoying plenty of athletic activity on the schoo's expansive sports grounds.

The sports day was aimed at promoting the wellbeing of staff and students in the open air, kicking off with some energetic dance moves..

Zumba teacher Louise Donohue had the students dancing to Despacito.

First year students then enjoyed an introduction to team building exercises.

"They were telling me they couldn't wait until Monday now. It was a beautiful day to have a sports day,” said Sinéad Boland, teacher.