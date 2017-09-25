Cycling legend heads up Laois Offaly tour for Billy's World in the Slieve Blooms

The Sean Kelly Cycling Tour of the Midlands fundraising event for the development of Billy’s World in the Heritage Resort in Killenard, Co Laois will take place on Sunday 1 October beginning at the Harriers Athletic Club in Spollanstown in Tullamore.

There are two routes for cycling enthusiasts which both start and finish at the Tullamore Harriers Athletic Centre.

The first is the 120 kilometre Slieve Bloom Challenge. This route takes in two climbs in the Slieve Blooms. Registration is from 7am and the cycle begins at 8.15am.

This route includes Killeigh, Rosenallis, Clonaslee, The Cut, The Wolftrap, Kinnity (refreshments stop in Kinnity Community Centre) then onto Birr, Cloghan, Boora, Blueball, and finishes back at the Tullamore Harriers Centre.

The second route is the 80 kilometre Kelly Cut Challenge.Registration is from 8am and the cycle begins at 9am.

This route takes in the flatter roads around the base of the Slieve Blooms before joining with the 120km route in Kinnity. The route includes Killeigh, Clonaslee, Kinnity (refreshments stop in Kinnity Community Centre) then onto Birr, Cloghan, Boora, Blueball, and back to the Harriers in Tullamore.

Harriers Centre.

Anyone who fundraises over €100 will receive a commemorative cycling jersey while those who fundraise over €50 will receive a commemorative polo top, both designed by Sean Kelly.

Entry fees range from €35 or €50 on the day. There is also a family fun cycle on the day which costs €10 per family. Registration is at 11.30am and the cycle begins at noon.

Sponsorship card can be posted or fundraising pages can be set up free at www.everydayhero.com email. More information is available by emailing info@billysworldireland.com.

Billy’s World will be theme park for children with special needs and their families. Several buildings were donated to the charity to be fitted out with necessary equipment to cater for children with special needs and their families.