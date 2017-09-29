Stars ASD unit opens in new Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise

The Stars ASD unit in the Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise is now complete, a fortnight after the new school was opened.

The unit has two classrooms of six children, each with its own quiet zone and isolation unit, as well as a garden, play area and assembly area.

The children also have their own toilets, and the five staff have their own a staff office. The unit is run by Deputy Principal Meree O'Sullivan.

Principal Des Sutton is delighted to offer the facility.

“It's really top class, a fantastic facility. The parents and the children are all thrilled with it,” Mr Sutton said.