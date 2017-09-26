Alzheimer's and dementia mobile information service tours Laois

A new mobile service is on the road in Laois to help people with Alzheimer's and dementia and their families.

The Laois Alzheimer's Society has confirmed dates for visits by the Alzheimer Society of Ireland mobile information service van. The service will give support and information to people with dementia in Laois.

People in the Portlaoise area can visit the information service van will be available at the following: at the Killeshin Hotel Laois PPN Age Friendly Information event on Tuesday, Sept 26th 3 - 7 pm; Portlaoise Hospital on Wednesday, Sept 27th 2 - 5pm;

Lyster Square Portlaoise Friday, Sept 29th 2 - 5pm

For people in Rathdowney, Errill, Borris in Ossory, Clough/Ballacolla, Knockaroo/Kilcotton the service will be available in The Square Rathdowney on Thursday 28th September 10.30 am - 12 noon

For those in Mountmellick, Ballyfin, Clonaslee, Rosenallis the unit will be at St Vincent's Community Nursing Home, Mountmellick on Wednesday 27th September 10 am to 1pm

For people in Mountrath, Castletown, Camross, Abbeyleix the service will be available in The Square, Mountrath on Friday 29th September 9am - 12.30 pm

Contact Ann Munnelly, Laois Home-care Coordinator, 0578663398 or 086 837 2168