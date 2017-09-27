People of Rathdowney invited to contribute to Rathdowney Review

The people of Rathdowney and surrounds are being encouraged to submit items the 2017 Rathdowney Review which is currently being compiled.

Everyone in the Laois town is welcome to send something in no matter how small for what will be the 33rd year of the popular annual publication.

Anyone wishing to contribute items for publication can contact Maureen Guilfoyle at the FAS office, Betty O Brien in Donaghmore or Niall O Doherty in the Conoboro or you may leave items at the Card Stand.

Mrs Betty O Brien will call to some people in the coming weeks for photographs.

The 33rd annual review will be out in shops around December 1, and the closing date for stories etc is November 1.

Please don’t leave everything to the last minute.