Great Laois charity cycling group based in Rathdowney hosts gala ball for Laura Lynn

One of the best charity fundraising groups in Laois is set to celebrate in style next month also raising funds for vital services for children with terminal illnesses.

Rathdowney's Easyriders Charity Cycle are having a 15th Anniversary Gala Ball in aid of Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice on Saturday October 21, in The Templemore Arms.

Tickets €40 for dinner, dancing and monster auction. Music is by White Diamond (The Lols) wedding band followed by DJ Noel Brennan.

Tickets available from committee members Colleen 085 2879785 Sarah 087 7731408 and Willie 085 1242271 or at Iano’s Bar.

Laura Lynn is the group's chosen charity for 2017. In August, 45 cyclists set off from the square Rathdowney for the 15th annual charity cycle on a 220km route to Wexford Town via Dungarvan.

Over the years the group have cycled the the lenght and breath of Ireland raising funds for differant charities including The Cuisle Centre in Portlaoise and Laois Offaly Families for Autism to name but a few.

Apart from the cycle the group holds other quizzes, car washes and other events to help their charity of choice.