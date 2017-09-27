All roads lead to Laois for a day of vintage farm family fun

All roads lead to Ballyreilly in Co Laois this weekend for families looking for a fun day out and vintage farm machinery fans.

Sunday, October 1 is the date to mark in your diary for this year's Ballyreilly Threshing Festival at Ballyreilly, Green Roads, Borris-in-Ossory.

The event is being held on a working farm which has retained all the old stone buildings of yesteryear and also the original haggard where threshings have traditionally taken place since the late 1800s.

The Committee have planned a great fun day for the family with something for everyone: Threshing, Vintage Machinery, Air Displays, Fun Dog Show, Home Produce and Craft stalls, Big Auction of timber, turf, straw, Bouncing Castle, Face Painting, Music, Refreshments And lots more.

The I.V.E.T.A. (Irish Vintage Engine and Tractor Association) are turning out in force this year to honour the memory of Eric Leahy, a previous President and long time director of their Association.

To commemorate the occasion the Ballyreilly Threshing Committee will be presenting each Vintage Exhibitor with a Brass Plaque.

Four charities have been nominated to receive funds raised at the event: Killadooley Community Sports Field, Laois Red Cross, Knockaroo Community Hall and Laois Hospice.

Admission is €5 per Adult. Children are free. Free on-site parking.

The event will be very well sign posted on the day. For those planning in advance a map of the location is on the Facebook page: Ballyreilly Threshing Festival.

The gates will be open to the public from 1pm.

Enquiries to: the Chairman Paul Hogan 086 8140290 and the Secretary Ann Leahy 086 1264421.