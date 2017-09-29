‘Safety fence’ request refused on busy Laois crossroads where children play

A safety fence is needed around the grass area at Ard Erin housing estate in Camross, according to Independent Cllr James Kelly.

Cllr Kelly requested to have a safety fence erected at the site but it was refused by Laois County Council.

SEO of Housing at Laois County Council, Ian McCormack, said that the open space layout in in keeping with modern practice which makes these areas more inclusive for its users.

“Laois County Council does not favour fencing green areas,” he said.

Cllr Kelly said that he was not happy with the response.

“It is right on the edge of the road where they play football and hurling, there are balls going out across the road, it is the easiest thing in the world for a child to run out across the road,” he said.

Cllr Seamus McDonald suggested that the community get together and apply for funding for a fence through the Community Facilities Scheme in 2018.

READ MORE IN THIS AREA:

Laois community groups €64,000 boost through Comunity Facilities Scheme.

Laois battle against Japanese Knotweed heats up.

Old Courthouse in Laois village 'falling to decay'.