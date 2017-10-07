Moana movie special screening in aid of Laois Domestic Abuse Service

A special screening of the new Disney classic Moana is taking place in Mountmellick to help a deserving Laois charity.

The family movie features what is considered to be Disney’s first real heroine, Moana who becomes an ocean sailor and saves her island from destruction.

It is packed with gorgeous songs already becoming classics.

Moana will be shown in the community run restored Balcony Cinema Club in Mountmellick Arts Centre on Saturday October 14, at the family friendly time of 3pm, with doors opening at 2.30pm and everyone invited to come along in plenty of time with limited seating.

Raffle tickets will be on sale before the show, with prizegiving afterwards.

Seat prices are just €5, and will include free light refreshments.

The event has been organised as a fundraiser for Laois Domestic Abuse Service, by Mountmellick woman and Leinster Express reporter Lynda Kiernan.

“This Laois charity has a very small budget but they do fantastic work, supporting women and their families who are trying to leave abusive homes. The services runs on a shoestring budget and I just hope that this afternoon can go some way to helping them,” she said.

She chose Moana for good reason.

“This movie has a wonderful strong message that women and girls can be independent leaders. To keep the atmosphere light there won’t be any speeches on the day but there will be information on display about LDAS,” she said.

She is grateful for the support already offered from the community, and in particular from the cinema itself.

“The Balcony Cinema is kindly donating the full €5 from every ticket, so once the screening fees are covered, every adult and child going will make a real difference,” Lynda said.

Marna Carroll from Laois Domestic Abuse Service is delighted with the support.

“I really am so grateful, we just don't have the time to devote to fundraising but we're very dependent on it. It's a real catch 22 - if we put more energy into it then the frontline work with women suffers, but if we don't fundraise then we have less counselling and resources available to clients,” she explained.

Laois Domestic Abuse Service is based in Portlaoise, and offers court accompaniments, counselling and supports to women experiencing abuse in the home. Call (057) 8671100.

To donate a raffle prize, or refreshments for the movie day, please text 086 0266879 or email lyndakiernan@outlook.com