Portlaoise CBS boys go on an adventure

A crew of 86 St Marys CBS Transition Year students took on big challenges at the Carlingford Outdoor Adventure Centre this September.

Three transition year classes and their teachers were put through their paces by an experienced team over three days.

In water sports they tried rafting, canoeing and pier jumping. They did laser combat in the woodlands, an obstacle course in the Skypark, football golf and frisbee golf, and learned about the history of Carlingford as part of an orienteering ‘Who dunnit’ mystery.

The testing trip was a bonding session for the TYs.