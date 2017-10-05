Little entrepreneurs from Rathdowney awarded flag

Rathdowney Church of Ireland National School recently proudly raised their Junior Entrepreneur Flag, after successfully participating in the Junior Entrepreneur Programme.

The pupils had set up businesses, first researched their own ideas, chose a project to design and produce, sort, create and then market.

Among their products were magnetic bookmarks which were showcased and sold on St Patrick’s Day.

All the pupils developed valuable entrepreneurial skills and the magnetic bookmarks were a big hit.

The school thanks everyone for their support. The flag and individual certificates were awarded in June.