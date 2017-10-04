All of the reports for Laois towns and villages in this year's Tidy Towns

Click on the link below to read the report for your town or village. Scores continue to improve across the county as local volunteers and community groups work together to improve their local areas.

To read the report for Rathdowney click here. "We think that you have people in your town who are really proud of your town and want to share it with visitors. We hope that you can tap into that enthusiasm. As we said already we were impressed with Rathdowney, and would love to see it getting help to progress into the future. So we are very glad that you have ‘come back to the fold!’"

To read the report for Abbeyleix click here. "Since we last visited Abbeyleix we felt that the central area had seen an uplift. The retail premises looked brighter and livelier too. You’re indeed fortunate to have such a strong heritage framework and that has been enhanced with the sensitivity that it deserves."

To read the report for Ballacolla click here. "Ballacolla is a very well-cared for village and you are to be congratulated for your continued interest in ensuring that its inhabitants and visitors have a lovely environment in which to live and recreate and that visitors can likewise enjoy all its good qualities. You have not let the closure of the three local support services get you down and you are forging ahead with new amenities and interests for your people. "

To read the report for Clonaslee click here. "One of the most interesting displays we have seen in any shop window was the display beside the barber’s shop of all your community endeavours in relation to Tidy Towns etc. This is a terrific assemblage of your achievements! Congratulations on each and every one, and well done to the premises owner who provided this display space."

To read the report for Borris-in-Ossory click here. "Borris-in-Ossory is a very fine village with some excellent vernacular architecture and a number of Protected Structures. And you as a community are endeavouring to improve it in every way."

To read the report for Pike-of-Rushall click here. "Once again we would like to say how happy we are that you have returned to the competition just before its 60th anniversary year. Well done to those members of the community who spearheaded this re-entry. We hope that we can be of assistance to you and help you move forward in every way."

To read the report for Killasmeestia click here. "Yours is a very unspoilt village with a lot of natural amenities and a small but well maintained built environment. You seem to appreciate this. We consider that you are hard working and that you have the potential to advance further in the competition. You are achieving a lot and we hope that you are enjoying the process. We wish you continued success this year and into the future. Go n-éirí libh i rith na blianta atá romhainn!"

To read the report for Killenard click here. "Your signage interprets the village so well for visitors. We particularly liked the Fáilte sign which said “whether you come to live work go to school or simply pass through our village we wish you Céad Míile Fáilte”. You said that you hope whatever the reason a person was here that it would be a very enjoyable experience and that the person would leave with a positive impression of our village. We think you will believe from our report that the impression

was positive! ”

To read the report for Emo click here. "Emo is a lovely village. The adjudicator had only visited once before - as a ‘tourist’ – not an adjudicator - when the bluebells were in profusion at Emo forest. What a memorable sight that was - as no doubt it still is in Spring! The adjudicator also remembered photographing the M. O’ Fhloinn property – which the adjudicator thinks was a pub then - because it was such a lovely example of vernacular Irish architecture. "

To read the report for Portlaoise click here. "Congratulations to all in Portlaoise Tidy Towns on gaining a silver medal again. The town improved its score to 304 points this year. The adjudicator thanked the Committee's chairman warm welcome. The15 on the committee and 100 volunteers was found to be 'exceptional'. The judges also said it is an extraordinary commitment on behalf of the people of Portlaoise that 100 groups and societies are involved. The judges concluded that Portlaoise is a very busy and pleasant town and it has character and has not ‘fallen prey’ to the homogenisation of high street branding. They said it has grown exponentially in recent years but that growth has been well managed visually."

To read the report for Clough click here. "We thought your village was a delightful unspoilt rural Irish village. We expect that a lot of people travelling in the area would miss the pleasure of visiting your village due to lack of local signposting for the village. We would suggest that signposting to your village should be somewhat more extensive from outside your village area."

To read the report for Mountmellick click here. "Your built heritage is an amazing resource in Mountmellick, and you appreciate this now for a long time. We sincerely hope that you will be assisted in its conservation. Mountmellick is a larger town than one imagines in passing through, and one that many people pass through without ever getting to know its attractions."

To read the report for Attanagh click here. "Attanagh is a very unspoiled village with a lot of history. It has been lovingly cared for by a very busy group of people over many years. We hope that these people who have given so much of their time will be joined by new volunteers into the future. You will have, we hope the wisdom of the experienced people – and hopefully the

enthusiasm of new members."

To read the report for Spink click here. "Spink is a lovely traditional linear rural settlement. You have great opportunities to maximise your potential for

appreciating and enjoying your environment. We think you need to access advice and encouragement from

agencies with professional knowledge and perhaps some funding. "

To read the report for Castletown click here. "You have made quite a name for yourselves in Tidy Towns circles especially since winning the competition some years ago. You have a very vibrant community, and you have renewed your approaches to the competition with the new committee a few years ago. You also have the wisdom of the more experienced residents who nurtured the village along through many years of the competition. This is a good combination. You are at a high level in the competition. We wish you continued success this year and into the future."

To read the report for Cullohill click here. "You certainly are helping your village ‘to get back on the map’ as you say yourselves. You have a mixture of skills in your membership and each contributes. The judges concluded: "If you feel that the adjudicator was impressed with your village - you are correct. It was refreshing to visit a place which has such good taste and such a sense of appropriate intervention in design and landscaping."

To read the report for Durrow click here. The judges were amazed by the number of people involved which they said shows a 'terrific commitment' from the town to the work done. The judges concluded that Durrow is a very fine village and a lovely place to visit and he Motorway by-pass has not twarted enthusiasm. A number of suggestions were made to help the adjudicator. The judges concluded by saying: "We think you have much potential in your built and natural heritage advantages. We wish you continued success this year and into the future."

To read the report for Mountrath click here. "You see that your group contributes to the development of the community in many ways. Concluding the judges said Mountrath is a busy town with a lot of through traffic – which must make things a bit difficult for Tidy Towns. They also found that the recession had left some properties not being maintained. They added: "But you are rising to the challenge...You are providing good quiet and green areas for the residents to enjoy – away from the hustle and bustle of the main thoroughfare."

To read the report for Stradbally click here. "The judges concluded that Stradbally is a small town with a very intact built heritage. Despite the fact that Main Street is a very busy road the judges praised the committee for doing their best to preserve its character and local importance. Being a busy town bodes well for the future found the judges who hope the empty premises will find new uses with an improving economy. The changes of level along the streetscape add interest to the town. The judges concluded: "We think you have much potential in your built and natural heritage advantages. We wish you continued success this year and into the future."