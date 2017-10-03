Big turnout encouraged for fundraisers in aid of seriously ill Laois based community garda

Laois Gardaí are hoping for a big turnout at a fundraiser in aid of the Cara Curley Fund for the benefit of Garda Adrian Kelly who is stationed in Abbeyleix.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division is inviting the public to participate in two walks/runs and a 60km cycle on Sunday, October 8. Garda Kelly, who is also a community garda, is suffering from serious illness.

Registration for the walkers and runners taking part in the 4km family walk and 6km run commences at 10.30am at the De Vesci Estate. Registration for cyclist from 10.30am at the Manor Hotel, Abbeyleix.

Parking is available at both locations. Entry by registration fee of €20 or completed sponsorship card. Children go free.

Refreshments afterwards in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel.

The event is being supported by permission of Sir David Davies and the Manor Hotel Abbeyleix.

A benefit night organised by local committees is being held Garda Kelly in Ray's Bar, Errrill on Friday, October 6. Tickets €10.

Music on the night by local artists, with finger food and spot prizes. Prizes include fuel and hampers. Doors open at 9pm and your support is appreciated.