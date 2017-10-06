Huge Laois charity event promises prosecco, fashion bargains, style advice, prizes and even dancing

One ladies event has it all in Laois this weekend, and it kicks off in a matter of hours.

The Style it Forward weekend is a 'weekend gala fashion event for charity' selling pre-loved dresses and bags, in the luxurious surroundings of The Heritage Killenard .

Lined up is a dizzying array of events that every lady will love.

There are new and pre-loved occasion dresses, bags, shoes and accessories to buy at bargain prices all weekend, but on top of that, there is a Most Stylish Lady Competition each day, and dancing and bar until late on Friday and Saturday.

You can even get to dress like the Laois Rose, as Maeve Dunne has donated two of her beautiful frocks worn during the Rose of Tralee festival, to the charity event.

At 7pm this evening the Prosecco will be popped with a glass and a goody bag for everyone. A fashion show will follow, and an auction of stunning dresses donated by local Laois boutiques. MC on the Friday night is Jill Blanc, Inspiring Individuality.

On Saturday doors open at 11am, plenty of time to snap up a bargain. That night the MC will be Midlands Radio 3 DJ Ann Marie Kelly, with another auction of stunning outfits, including a €500 voucher for the Bridal Hall.

Then on Sunday doors again open at 11am. There will be a huge raffle at 4pm, while dresses and spot prizes are up for grabs every day.

It is all in aid of two causes close to the organiser, Janet Stewart's heart.

The 'Mad Hatters Abbeyleix' organiser is splitting the proceeds between cancer charities The Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust and the Irish Cancer Society, in memory of her brother David Pratt, and the Ben & Jake Connolly Trust Fund in Mountmellick, of which she is a committed fundraiser.

Tickets for the event cost €10, in O Horains and O'Gormans shops in Mountmellick, the East End in Portarlington, Ego Boost hairdressers in Abbeyleix, Blossom Time Portlaoise, and Doggie Styles grooming parlour, The Rock Mountmellick.