Mountrath Community School raises €4,000 with Dublin Mayo showdown

Dublin may have won the All Ireland football final, but Mountrath Community School was a winner too, thanks to a well supported competition on the game.

Guess the Score had all the students selling lines on scorecards, and it netted a neat €4,000 for the school.

The draw took place on Wednesday September 20, to much anticipation.

The €4000 raised will be used to promote and supplement extracurricular activities in the school.

Christy Coughlan, physical education teacher, organised and coordinated this competition.

“It's great to have these funds to subsidise buses for matches , it makes a big difference to the costs for the students,” he said.

The principal is Siobhan McCarthy.

“I think it is great fun, as the school was divided between Dublin and Mayo. And the sponsor cards reflected that,” she said.

The overall winner was Pat Hosey, winning €300, with the seller being Adam Kirwan from 3rd year.

The €100 winner was Ursula Dunphy, and seller Lana Dunphy 1st year.

€100 was also won by John Lalor, 6th year. €50 by Zuzanna Jankowiak, 1st year, and €50 Kate Hourigan, 5th year.