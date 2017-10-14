Roscrea TYs not deterred by cold water

Transition Year students at Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré had a blast on their first trip of the year, to Ballyhass Lakes Activity Centre in Cork.

Guided by enthusiastic leaders, the eager students jumped straight into a zip-lining challenge across a lake, when they arrived.

Later that day they got on wetsuits and braved the cold water to enjoy inflatable slides and obstacles.

“Everyone enjoyed jumping in and splashing around. The cold water certainly didn’t dampen spirits,” said student Kelly Feehan.

At their hostel the students were glad to see a hot dinner and followed it with singing and dancing along to performers.

The next day more testing activities including abseiling, archery, Jacobs Ladder and the Gladiator. Wakeboarding was a hit with all the students and teachers alike.

“Some were naturals on the water while others seemed to enjoy face planting the water,” said Sommer Doran Byrne.

That night they had a quiz and on the final morning the sleepy students visited the Donkey Sanctuary in Liscarroll, where they have adopted two donkeys this year.

The students thanked the centre staff, and Ms Cullen, Ms Mulrooney, Mr Newman and Mr McCormick who went with them.