€296,000 vote of confidence Castletown, Errill, Camross and Raheen in Laois

Camrosss, Castletown, Errill and Raheen will share out some €296,000 in grants under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

A total of €87,662 is earmarked for the Raheen "Middle School House" project - Phase One. The school, which opened in 1926, is located at the top of Raheen hill. The plan is to turn it into a community hub for use by all organisations in the community. Offices for small businesses and a small kitchen/café are also proposed. Phase one involves general refurbishment.

The Castletown Community Centre interim committee welcomed the €96,000 grant as “a real vote of confidence” in plans to revitalise the Community Centre which has seen better days. Works include essential repairs, refurbishment, redecorating and the purchase of some new equipment which will open up the premises to a broad range of potential uses and accommodate.

The Errill Vision Focus Group is to receive €43,289.35. It will go toward resurfacing the church car park/public lighting/seating areas/flower beds/tourism board and creating an amenity area. Committee member, Cllr John King said great credit is due due to Laois County Council in engaging with local groups. Without this funding small villages and towns would struggle to survive.

Finally, Camross is set to get €69,103.16 towards the development of a walkway by the Delour River, running by the new School sports field adjacent to the Camross Parish National School.