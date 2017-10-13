Could you help this Christmas shoebox appeal in Laois?

Members of Borris in Ossory ICA will be filling shoeboxes for the Team Hope Christmas Children’s Shoebox Appeal in St Canice’s Hall on Wednesday night November 1.

Anyone wishing to donate items for the shoeboxes can do so by contacting any ICA member.

This is a very deserving charity which provides Christmas gifts to needy children abroad who might not otherwise receive a visit from Santa Claus. Items suitable for inclusion in the shoeboxes include small items of clothing such as cap, scarf, gloves, socks or underwear, pens, crayons, colouring book, writing copy, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, hairbrush, comb and toys such as small doll, puppet or teddy bear, small car, games, skipping rope, musical instrument and of course some sweets.

