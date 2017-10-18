Laois town secures cash for brand new youth centre

There is a huge cash boost on its way to help the Development of the Mountrath community, especially the young people.

Mountrath Development Association are building a purpose built youth centre for young people in the town.

Following a joint application by Laois County Council on behalf of Mountrath Development Association and Mountrath Community Forum, under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2017, the Department of Culture Heritage and the Gaeltacht has granted €100,000.00 to Mountrath Town.

Mountrath Development Association has welcomed the allocation by the Department to them of €25,000.00 from this fund.

This grant will enable Mountrath Development Association to commence preparations on site for their Youth Project to build a purpose built youth centre for the youth of Mountrath on their site at Castletown Road, Mountrath.

Mountrath Development Association has thanked Laois County and the Department of Culture Heritage and the Gaeltacht for their continued investment in the Youth of Mountrath.

Youth Work Ireland Laois launched its strategic plan for 2017-2019 last week, see the pictures here.

