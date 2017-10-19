Make sure to help a Laois town that wants to have sparkling Christmas

It is that time of year again when the Christmas Lights Committee are busy preparing to light up Mountrath town for the festive season.

The town looked very well last year with the new lights on Shannon Street.

The annual bucket collection will be held on Friday and Saturday, 20th and 21st of October. They say your support is vital in keeping our town lit up for the festive season.

The committee plan to have a big fundraiser next year to further enhance the town.