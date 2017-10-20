Ballyreilly Threshing festival a big success near Borris-in-Ossory

A great day out was had by all and valuable funds were raised for local charities at at the Ballyreilly Threshing Festival held recently near Borris-in-Ossory.

Despite the inclement weather on October 1, visitors came out in force and were not disappointed. The organisers wish to thank everyone who helped in any way to make the Ballyreilly Threshing Festival an outstanding success.

We managed to sneak away from the veg stall for a few wanders around to see the sights, including the festival's core activity, a demonstration of threshing with vintage machinery.

The Threshing Day made a clear profit of €6,150. It was distributed to the following:

Knockaroo Hall - €500

Irish Red Cross - €2,225

Killadooley Sports Field - €2,225

Laois Hospice - €1,200

The cheques were presented by Ballyreilly Festival Threshing committee chairman Paul Hogan at a presentation night in Knockaroo Community Hall on 17 October. Paul thanked everyone who contributed in any way to the outstanding success of the event and to all who worked so hard towards that very goal.

He said all could be all proud of their achievement on the day and furthermore that were assisting very worthy charities.

The Festival was held in memory of the late Eric Leahy, once President and long-time director of the IVETA. A special word of thanks was extended to the Leahy family who hosted the Festival, and also to the Irish Vintage Engine and Tractor Association who travelled from the four corners of Ireland to attend what turned out to be a most memorable day.

Each charity was delighted to receive and thanked everyone.

See results posted below video taken on the day by Seven Acres

Congratulations to the following who won the raffle Prizes:

1st (Luxury Hamper): Monica Gunnigle, Dublin.

2nd (Wool Hamper): Paul Hallahan, Waterford.

3rd (Bottle Brandy): Frank Wall, Killadooley.

4th (Super Valu Hamper): Ellen Harvey.

5th (Voucher from Ray Drennan, Butcher, Roscrea): Agatha Cormican, Borrisokane.

6th (Wool Hamper): Tracy Bergin, Borris in Ossory.

7th (6 wine glasses and bottle of cream liqueur): Maurice Shine.

Guess the Name of the Teddy Bear was won by Orla Delaney. The Teddy Bear's name was Fluffy.

Guess the Number of Sweets in the Jar was won by Florence Dann, Borris in Ossory. The number of sweets was 174.

Winners of the Free Draw from the Lucky Dip stall were

1st: Sonya Flanagan, Borris in Ossory. 2nd: Fiona Moss, Co. Meath.

The winners of the Fun Dog Show were as follows.

Large Dog Class.

1st – Millie (Owner: Laura Grant).

2nd - Canberra (Owner: Joanne Fahy).

3rd - Duke (Owner: Anne Murray).

Medium Dog Class.

1st - Bonnie (Owner: Gillian Leahy).

2nd - George (Owner: Rory Buckley).

Small Dog Class.

1st - Rocky (Owner: Pat O'Brien).

2nd - Foxy Terrier.

Joint 3rd - Toby (Owner: Orlaith Delaney) and Daisy (Owner: Laura Scott).

Well done to all the winners and their owners.