Ophelia set to help Laois village twinkle this Christmas in Laois

Every cloud has silver lining. So it is for Timahoe in Co Laois in the wake of Hurricane Ophelia whose resident hope to make the village twinkle a little brighter as a result.

Timahoe did not escape the aggression of the recent storm, with power outages across the community. The ESB and in particular the local ESB employees are to be commended on their dedication and commitment to the village.

Roghan Headen, the Leinster Express Timahoe area notes correspondent, said a big thanks are due to all concerned.

Roghan also reports that Ophelia claimed oak and beech trees in the village last week. Some of the trees were located near the villages's historic round tower.

While the village has lost some of its lovely old trees, the ever resourceful locals have a plan.

"Some of the timber that was salvaged was cut and split and it was suggested to raffle off same for new Christmas lights for the green. Please support this worthy cause," reports Roghan.

