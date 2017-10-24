Laois Cuisle Centre cancer shop holds AGM in Portlaoise

The annual general meeting of the Cuisle Fayre charity shop that raise money for cancer patient supports in Laois and surrounding counties was held recently in Portlaoise.

At the AGM was held on October 19 last and the following Officers were elected: Manager/Chairperson - Sheila Whelan;

Assistant Manager - Mary Cushen; Secretary - Anne Marie Brody; Treasurers (2) - Anne Dunne and Carmel Kelly; PROs (2) - Terry Cotter and Terri Fahey.

The Cuisle Fayrne is a registered charity staffed by volunteers with 100% of proceeds going to the Cuisle Centre for cancer suppor, Block Road, Portlaoise. The Cuisle Centre is a support centre for people with cancer and their families in Laois and surrounding areas. Their services are provided free of charge.

The Cuisle Fayre Charity Shop welcomes donations of clean, good quality Winter clothes, small household items, unwanted gifts, jewellery etc.

The Management and staff would like to thank everybody who has helped to make this project such a success.