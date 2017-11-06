Derryounce lakes and walks developed for Laois people to enjoy

Laois people will be able to enjoy a new recreational area at Derryounce Lake thanks to new developments in the area.

The Portarlington Community Development Association saw the potential in the beautiful surroundings of Derryounce Lake and developed the Derryounce Experience.

New walkways have been carved out of the landscape, new gates have been erected, bird houses have been put in place and pathways have been laid down.

This is a fantastic development for Portarlington and Laois people to enjoy which will hopefully become a new must-see destination for Laois visitors.

