A Winning Streak as lucky Laois golfer Patricia Phelan gets to spin the wheel

Lucky Laois woman and golf enthusiast, Patricia “Tricia” Phelan, teed up a great performance on the National Lottery RTE Winning Streak Gameshow last Saturday taking away €37,000 in cash in total and a holiday to Australia worth €10,000.

Patricia, (51), from Knockanina, Mountrath, was far from under par winning €25,000 when she spun the iconic Winning Streak Grand Prize Wheel to add to the €12,000 she bagged on the show.

It capped off a great year for Tricia who is celebrating 20 years of marriage to Dan. Her husband and the couple’s three children Laura and, twins, Ciara and Cillian cheered her from the audience along with three of Tricia’s sisters and one brother. Her fourth sister who lives in San Francisco with her husband and two children watched on the RTE Player.

The Laois County Council clerical officer is a member of Mountrath Golf Club and now plans on working hard to lowering her handicap of 25. She tries to get a round in at least once a week at Mountrath.

A second player on the show had also bought their lucky scratch card in Laois.

Patricia bought her card in Centra in Mountrath, while player Paddy McGinty who won €42,000, had bought his in Costcutter in Ballinakill.