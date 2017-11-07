Portlaoise hospital maternity unit Service of Remembrance

The Maternity Services at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise (MRHP) will this weekend hold a Service of Remembrance for parents, families and friends who have experienced a pregnancy loss.

A statement issued by the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group on behalf of hospital said that the Service of Remembrance is an opportunity to bring together parents, families, friends and staff to remember pregnancy loss.

Commenting, Maureen Revilles, Director of Midwifery, MRHP, said: “Our service of remembrance is an important part of our care at the MRHP. We hope that the service can be a time for reflection, support and comfort.

“The service is non-denominational, and through reflection, music, words, and the lighting of candles, we hope to honour each person’s memory and experience of their pregnancy loss”.

The Service of Remembrance is part of a number of bereavement care initiatives undertaken by the MRHP. With the support of the Irish Hospice Foundation, a new bereavement suite for parents and families who have experienced a pregnancy loss will be opened at the hospital shortly.

The hospital acknowledged all parents, families, friends, volunteers, hospital staff and wider community supports who have supported the Service of Remembrance.

This service will take place at 3pm on Sunday, 12 November at St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Portlaoise.