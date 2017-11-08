Laois seniors urged to use only authorised groups for personal alarms

Senior citizens and their families in Laois who are looking for more security this winter are being urged to only deal with authorised personal alarm suppliers.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD, has highlighted the fact that to avail of the new Seniors Alert Scheme, applicants should only deal with alarm contractors approved by Pobal. These are community alert groups and other local organisations.

The purpose of the Seniors Alert Scheme is to enable older persons to live securely in their homes with confidence, independence and peace of mind by providing them with a free personal monitored alarm.

"Only contractors that have been approved by Pobal are permitted, under the scheme, to install alarms in peoples’ homes," said Minister Ring.

The following is the List of approved contractors for Laois.

Abbeyleix Community Alert: Abbeyleix and surrounding areas Arthur Holohan - 085 1238 073

Active Retirement Group: Killeshin, Carlow townland Catriona Kirwan - 059 9147 505

Ballinakill Community Alert: Anne Drury 087 1263 933

Ballyadams Parish Community Alert: Ballyadams, The Swan, Wolfhill, Luggacurren - Olive Lacey 057 8647 516

Ballyfin Community Alert Sheila Dowling 057 8755 372

Ballyroan Community Alert, Ballyroan District Anthony Collins 086 0123 996

Borris-in-Ossory Ballaghmore Community Alert, Fran Dowling 087 2214 432

Clonaghadoo/Kilcavan Community Alert Kilcavan William Hughes 086 8763 796

Laois Community and Enterprise Development Company ltd Portlaoise William Marum 057 8682 779

Mountrath Community Alert Mountrath & District Rita Watkins 0863015793

North Offaly Community Development Network CLG Laois Kilcavan Electoral division of Garrymore Dolores Hannon 057 9362 755

Portarlington Community Development Association Ltd. Laois Portarlington Nicola Kelly 085 8568 801

Shanahoe Community Alert Jimmy Ryan 0578739640

Woodenbridge Community Alert Group -Ballacolla Durrow Cullahill Michael G. Phelan 087 2395 357

Complete list here

There are no installation costs associated with the scheme. The new scheme includes a number of new features. From this year on, applicants no longer have to be living alone in order to qualify for the scheme.

Another important change is the introduction of free monitoring of the alarm for the first year, after which the person pays a small fee.

Government’s “Be Winter Ready” Campaign was launched today. The Seniors Alert Scheme is administered by Pobal, on behalf of the Department of Rural and Community Development.