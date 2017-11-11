Black dresses and copper mountain to make Abbeyleix twinkle at Christmas

The ever inventive community of Abbeyleix is set to make the town twinkle this Christmas thanks to some fun and novel fundraisers.

To get the ball rolling this weekend Saturday-Sunday, November 11-12, the organisers are holding bucket and church gate collections. Volunteers are sought and the lights organisers hope the public will give generously.

Meanwhile, if you have unwanted coppers lying around the Christmas lights committee want you to add them to the copper mountain at Bennys pub.

The copper counters will sort them for you and it is all for the good cause.

Bennys Pub is also the venue for Little Black Dress Party in aid of the Christmas Lights. The fun takes place on Friday November 17 at 9pm. Donation and raffle on the night, with lots of prizes and finger food and more importantly an excuse to dress up.

"If You would like to see the trees on the main st of Abbeyleix lighting for the festive season the please support and we will #KEEPHERLIT," say the organisers.

The 2017 edition of the Abbeyleix Christmas Craft Fair takes place on Saturday December 2 this year. For stall enquires email christmasfair@abbeyleix.ie The closing date on stalls is November 28. The event is weather dependent.

Meanwhile, there are also plans to promote 12 days of Christmas in Abbeyleix this year. The project aims to encourage people to shop local and promote local jobs.